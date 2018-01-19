Vigil@nce - Cisco ASR: shell command execution
March 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An authenticated local attacker can run shell commands under the "root" system account on Cisco ASR, in order to raise its privileges.
Impacted products: Cisco ASR.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 19/01/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
