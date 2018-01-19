Vigil@nce - Cisco ASR: shell command execution

March 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An authenticated local attacker can run shell commands under the "root" system account on Cisco ASR, in order to raise its privileges.

Impacted products: Cisco ASR.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 19/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An authenticated local attacker can run shell commands under the "root" system account on Cisco ASR, in order to raise its privileges.

