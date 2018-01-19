Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: Man-in-the-Middle via a wrong X.509 validation
March 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle againt F5 BIG-IP, in order to read or write data in the session.
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 19/01/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The F5 BIG-IP product uses the TLS/IPsec protocol, in order to create secure sessions.
However, the X.509 certificate and the service identity are not correctly checked.
An attacker can therefore act as a Man-in-the-Middle againt F5 BIG-IP, in order to read or write data in the session.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter