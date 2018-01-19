Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: Man-in-the-Middle via a wrong X.509 validation

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle againt F5 BIG-IP, in order to read or write data in the session.

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 19/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The F5 BIG-IP product uses the TLS/IPsec protocol, in order to create secure sessions.

However, the X.509 certificate and the service identity are not correctly checked.

An attacker can therefore act as a Man-in-the-Middle againt F5 BIG-IP, in order to read or write data in the session.

