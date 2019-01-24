Vigil@nce - Palo Alto PAN-OS: Cross Site Scripting via External Dynamic Lists

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via External Dynamic Lists of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Palo Alto PAN-OS product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via External Dynamic Lists before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via External Dynamic Lists of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

