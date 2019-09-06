Vigil@nce - Pallets Werkzeug: privilege escalation via PIN Randomness
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via PIN Randomness of Pallets Werkzeug, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
