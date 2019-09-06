Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security, Netasq: Cross Site Request Forgery via Webadmin
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SNS, NETASQ.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via Webadmin of Stormshield Network Security or Netasq, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
