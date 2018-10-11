Vigil@nce - PHP: memory corruption via method_exists
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: PHP.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a memory corruption via method_exists() of PHP, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
