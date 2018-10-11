Vigil@nce - Juniper NFX: privilege escalation via Insecure Sshd Configuration
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Junos OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Insecure Sshd Configuration of Juniper NFX, in order to escalate his privileges.
