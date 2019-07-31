Vigil@nce - OpenSSL Windows: privilege escalation via OPENSSLDIR

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, OpenSSL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via OPENSSLDIR of OpenSSL Windows, in order to escalate his privileges.

