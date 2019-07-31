Vigil@nce - Elasticsearch: information disclosure via Response Headers
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Elasticsearch.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Response Headers of Elasticsearch, in order to obtain sensitive information.
