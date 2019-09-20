Vigil@nce - OpenDMARC: adress spoofing via From field duplication
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data flow, disguisement.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make OpenDMARC skip the DMARC signature check via duplication of From field, in order to spoof a DNS domain.
