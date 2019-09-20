Vigil@nce - OpenDMARC: adress spoofing via From field duplication

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data flow, disguisement.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can make OpenDMARC skip the DMARC signature check via duplication of From field, in order to spoof a DNS domain.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...