Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: memory leak via unveil

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via unveil() of OpenBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...