Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: three vulnerabilities
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of OTRS Help Desk.
Impacted products: Debian, OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Several vulnerabilities were announced in OTRS Help Desk.
An attacker can transmit malicious XML data, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-9892, OSA-2019-04]
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery, in order to force the victim to perform operations. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-10067, OSA-2019-05]
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-10066, OSA-2019-06]
