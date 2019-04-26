Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: three vulnerabilities

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of OTRS Help Desk.

Impacted products: Debian, OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

Several vulnerabilities were announced in OTRS Help Desk.

An attacker can transmit malicious XML data, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-9892, OSA-2019-04]

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery, in order to force the victim to perform operations. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-10067, OSA-2019-05]

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site. [severity:2/4; CVE-2019-10066, OSA-2019-06]

