Vigil@nce - WordPress WordFence WAF: Cross Site Scripting

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass the filtering against Cross Site Scripting from WordPress WordFence WA, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

