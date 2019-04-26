Vigil@nce - WordPress WordFence WAF: Cross Site Scripting
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass the filtering against Cross Site Scripting from WordPress WordFence WA, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
