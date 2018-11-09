Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: denial of service via Files Deletion

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, OTRS Help Desk, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a fatal error via Files Deletion of OTRS Help Desk, in order to trigger a denial of service.

