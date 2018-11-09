Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: denial of service via Files Deletion
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, OTRS Help Desk, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via Files Deletion of OTRS Help Desk, in order to trigger a denial of service.
