Vigil@nce - Node.js jwt-simple: bypass of cryptographic signature check
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make profit of a wrong choice of default algorithm in Node.js jwt-simple, in order to get able to change data that should be signed.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter