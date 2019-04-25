Vigil@nce - Node.js jwt-simple: bypass of cryptographic signature check

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can make profit of a wrong choice of default algorithm in Node.js jwt-simple, in order to get able to change data that should be signed.

