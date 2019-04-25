Vigil@nce - Polycom Video Border Proxy: Cross Site Request Forgery
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Polycom VBP.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Polycom Video Border Proxy, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter