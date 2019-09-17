Vigil@nce - Node.js hapi/subtext: denial of service via maxBytes

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via maxBytes of Node.js hapi/subtext, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...