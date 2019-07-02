Vigil@nce - Nessus: Cross Site Scripting via Feed Status Injection

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nessus.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Feed Status Injection of Nessus, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

