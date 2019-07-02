Vigil@nce - Centreon: code execution via nagios_bin
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Centreon.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: unique source (2/5).
Creation date: 02/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via nagios_bin of Centreon, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
