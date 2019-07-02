Vigil@nce - Centreon: code execution via nagios_bin

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Centreon.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 02/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via nagios_bin of Centreon, in order to run code.

