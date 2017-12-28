Vigil@nce - Mistune: Cross Site Scripting

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Mistune, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 28/12/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Mistune product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Mistune, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

