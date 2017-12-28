Vigil@nce - phpMyAdmin: Cross Site Request Forgery

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of phpMyAdmin, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, phpMyAdmin, SUSE Linux

Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 28/12/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The phpMyAdmin product offers a web service.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of phpMyAdmin, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

