Vigil@nce - MacOS: privilege escalation via copy-on-write

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Mac OS X.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via copy-on-write of MacOS, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...