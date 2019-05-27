Vigil@nce - MacOS X: privilege escalation via Gatekeeper

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Mac OS X.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 27/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Gatekeeper of MacOS X about programs run, in order to make the user run an arbitrary program.

