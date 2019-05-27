Vigil@nce - MacOS X: privilege escalation via Gatekeeper
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Mac OS X.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: unique source (2/5).
Creation date: 27/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Gatekeeper of MacOS X about programs run, in order to make the user run an arbitrary program.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter