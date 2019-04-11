Vigil@nce - jQuery Core: privilege escalation via Object.prototype Pollution

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora, jQuery Core, Synology DSM, Telerik.Web.UI.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Object.prototype Pollution of jQuery Core, in order to escalate his privileges.

