Vigil@nce - jQuery Core: privilege escalation via Object.prototype Pollution
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora, jQuery Core,
Synology DSM, Telerik.Web.UI.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Object.prototype Pollution of jQuery Core, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
