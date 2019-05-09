Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via ipmi_si module

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via ipmi_si module of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

