Vigil@nce - LibreOffice: code execution via an hypertext link

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: LibreOffice.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability in the handling of hypertext links in LibreOffice, in order to run an external program.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...