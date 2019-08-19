Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory corruption via check_input_term

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via check_input_term() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

