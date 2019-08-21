Vigil@nce - Crypto++: information disclosure via ECDSA Signature Timing Side Channel
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ECDSA Signature Timing Side Channel of Crypto++, in order to obtain sensitive information. This vulnerability originates from VIGILANCE-VUL-30530.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter