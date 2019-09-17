Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: buffer overflow via vhost/vhost_net

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, oVirt, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/09/2019.

Revision date: 25/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a buffer overflow via vhost/vhost_net of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...