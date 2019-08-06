Vigil@nce - Kubernetes: file creation via Kubectl Cp
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Kubernetes.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create or overwrite a file when "kubectl cp" is used.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter