Vigil@nce - Junos OS: denial of service via Link-local IPv6 MC-LAG

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, SRX-Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious Link-local IPv6 MC-LAG packets to Junos OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

