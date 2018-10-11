Vigil@nce - Junos OS: denial of service via Nexthop Index Allocation
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Juniper J-Series, Junos OS, SRX-Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via Nexthop Index Allocation of Junos OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
