Vigil@nce - Juniper MX Series: denial of service via IPv6 Exception

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious IPv6 Exception packets to Juniper MX Series, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Junos OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Juniper MX Series product has a service to manage received IPv6 Exception packets.

However, when malicious IPv6 Exception packets are received, a fatal error occurs.

An attacker can therefore send malicious IPv6 Exception packets to Juniper MX Series, in order to trigger a denial of service.

