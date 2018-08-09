Vigil@nce - Joomla J-BusinessDirectory: SQL injection
October 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Joomla J-BusinessDirectory, in order to read or alter data.
Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 09/08/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Joomla J-BusinessDirectory product uses a database.
However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.
An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of Joomla J-BusinessDirectory, in order to read or alter data.
