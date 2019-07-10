Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: code execution via Subform Filter Attribute

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Joomla! Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Subform Filter Attribute of Joomla Core, in order to run code.

