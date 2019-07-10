Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: code execution via Subform Filter Attribute
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Joomla! Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Subform Filter Attribute of Joomla Core, in order to run code.
