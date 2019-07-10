Vigil@nce - Siemens SIMATIC PCS7/WinCC: file upload via DataMonitor

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SIMATIC.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can upload a malicious file via DataMonitor on Siemens SIMATIC PCS7/WinCC, in order for example to upload a Trojan.

