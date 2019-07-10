Vigil@nce - Siemens SIMATIC PCS7/WinCC: file upload via DataMonitor
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SIMATIC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can upload a malicious file via DataMonitor on Siemens SIMATIC PCS7/WinCC, in order for example to upload a Trojan.
