Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect for Enterprise Resource Planning: information disclosure via Password Trace File

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Password Trace File of IBM Spectrum Protect for Enterprise Resource Planning, in order to obtain sensitive information.

