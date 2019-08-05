Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect for Enterprise Resource Planning: information disclosure via Password Trace File
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Password Trace File of IBM Spectrum Protect for Enterprise Resource Planning, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
