Vigil@nce - Gnulib: buffer overflow via convert_to_decimal
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, WindRiver Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via convert_to_decimal() of Gnulib, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
