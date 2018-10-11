Vigil@nce - Juniper vSRX: privilege escalation via Booted Up

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Junos OS, SRX-Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Booted Up of Juniper vSRX, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...