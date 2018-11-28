Vigil@nce - Ghostscript: privilege escalation via psi/zfjbig2.c-JBIG2Decode
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via psi/zfjbig2.c::JBIG2Decode of Ghostscript, in order to escalate his privileges.
