Vigil@nce - Ghostscript: privilege escalation via psi/zfjbig2.c-JBIG2Decode

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via psi/zfjbig2.c::JBIG2Decode of Ghostscript, in order to escalate his privileges.

