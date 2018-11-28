Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via Loader Password

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Loader Password of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...