Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via Loader Password
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Loader Password of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.
