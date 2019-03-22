Vigil@nce - Ghostscript: code execution via DefineResource Forceput dSAFER Bypass
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux
Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via DefineResource Forceput dSAFER Bypass of Ghostscript, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
