Vigil@nce - GdkPixBuf: memory corruption via File Folder
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via File Folder of GdkPixBuf, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
