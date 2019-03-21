Vigil@nce - GdkPixBuf: memory corruption via File Folder

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via File Folder of GdkPixBuf, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...