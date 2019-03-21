Vigil@nce - McAfee Network Security Manager: information disclosure
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: McAfee NSM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Manager Disaster Recovery Passwords of McAfee Network Security Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
