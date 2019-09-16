Vigil@nce - Freeware Advanced Audio Coder: multiple vulnerabilities
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Freeware Advanced Audio Coder.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter