Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via cd ioctl

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via cd ioctl of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.

