Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via cd ioctl
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via cd ioctl of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.
