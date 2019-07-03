Vigil@nce - QEMU: information disclosure via qemu-bridge-helper ACL Bypass
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, QEMU, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via qemu-bridge-helper ACL Bypass of QEMU, in order to obtain sensitive information.
