Vigil@nce - Fortinet FortiOS: open redirect via the VPN portal
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user via VPN of Fortinet FortiOS, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user via the VPN portal of Fortinet FortiOS, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
