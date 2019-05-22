Vigil@nce - Fortinet FortiOS: open redirect via the VPN portal

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via VPN of Fortinet FortiOS, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via the VPN portal of Fortinet FortiOS, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...