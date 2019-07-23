Vigil@nce - FortiOS on IPS Engine: information disclosure via SSL Deep Inspection Padding Oracle
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SSL Deep Inspection Padding Oracle of FortiOS on IPS Engine, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter