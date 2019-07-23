Vigil@nce - FortiOS on IPS Engine: information disclosure via SSL Deep Inspection Padding Oracle

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SSL Deep Inspection Padding Oracle of FortiOS on IPS Engine, in order to obtain sensitive information.

