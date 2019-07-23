Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar SIEM: read-write access via Incorrect Permission

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Incorrect Permission of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to read or alter data.

